Cabinet renames Adi Dravidar Welfare Dept.

The Cabinet decided to rename the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department as Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department at the recent meeting.
Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy told reporters that the decision was taken after a social audit confirmed the presence of the Irular community in the Union Territory. It also decided to continue the free rice scheme and conduct a caste-based survey. A decision was taken to revive the Lingareddipalayam sugar mill. Since there are financial implications involved in the implementation of this decision it will be pending till June 21, Mr. Narayanasamy added.
The Supreme Court while hearing an appeal filed by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, challenging the High Court order limiting her powers, had directed the government not to implement any major decisions before June 21.
