Cabinet gives nod to upgrade law college into national university

PUDUCHERRY

03 January 2021 00:30 IST

Students chosen for internship with Law Department to get a stipend of ₹9,000

The Cabinet has approved the Bill to convert Ambedkar Government Law College into national university, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Saturday.

Launching “Litigation Free Village,” a pilot programme through alternative dispute resolution mechanism at the Government Law College, the Chief Minister said the upgrade of the institute had been given priority. The Cabinet had approved the Bill to convert the college into a university.

He informed the government’s decision to provide a monthly stipend of ₹9,000 to selected students for internship with the Law Department.

Lauding the Union Territory of Puducherry and Legal Services Authority and the law college for taking up the pilot project at Kalapet, he said resolving cases through mediation would be the right step towards reducing pendency of cases.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Legal Services Clinic-cum-Conciliation Centre at the law college.

As per the plan, a professor and students of the college would visit Kalapet once a month and enquire with the public about existing disputes. They would be informed about the date of sitting at the college to resolve the issue through alternative dispute resolution system.

Justices R. Subramanian and R. Suresh Kumar of the Madras High Court, Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F Shahjahan, Justice (retired) K. Kannan, Member Secretary/District Judge U.T. of Puducherry Legal Services Authority, V. Sofana Devi and Principal of College S. Srinivasan were present.