Cabinet gives nod to upgrade law college into national university

The Cabinet has approved the Bill to convert Ambedkar Government Law College into national university, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Saturday.
Launching “Litigation Free Village,” a pilot programme through alternative dispute resolution mechanism at the Government Law College, the Chief Minister said the upgrade of the institute had been given priority. The Cabinet had approved the Bill to convert the college into a university.
He informed the government’s decision to provide a monthly stipend of ₹9,000 to selected students for internship with the Law Department.
Lauding the Union Territory of Puducherry and Legal Services Authority and the law college for taking up the pilot project at Kalapet, he said resolving cases through mediation would be the right step towards reducing pendency of cases.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated Legal Services Clinic-cum-Conciliation Centre at the law college.
As per the plan, a professor and students of the college would visit Kalapet once a month and enquire with the public about existing disputes. They would be informed about the date of sitting at the college to resolve the issue through alternative dispute resolution system.
Justices R. Subramanian and R. Suresh Kumar of the Madras High Court, Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F Shahjahan, Justice (retired) K. Kannan, Member Secretary/District Judge U.T. of Puducherry Legal Services Authority, V. Sofana Devi and Principal of College S. Srinivasan were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath