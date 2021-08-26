Cabinet finalises L-G’s address, Budget speech

First Assembly session of the NDA government today

The Cabinet which met under Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday finalised the customary address of the Lieutenant Governor and the Budget speech.

The Lt. Governor would commence her address around 9. 30 a.m. when the house re-convenes for the first session of the National Democratic Alliance government on Thursday.

According to a government source, the Speaker would announce the name of the next Deputy Speaker after the Lieutenant Governor concludes her customary address.

Deputy Speaker

Former Minister and All India N. R Congress legislator representing Nettapakkam Assembly segment, P. Rajavelou, was the lone legislator to submit nomination papers for the Deputy Speaker’s post.

Prior to the commencement of the Cabinet meeting, Mr. Rajavelou, who was accompanied by Mr. Rangasamy, Ministers K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Djeaucoumar and Chandira Priyanga, submitted the nomination papers.

According to the source, the Assembly session is likely to continue till September 6.