Cab driver arrested under POCSO Act

The Villupuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old cab driver under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and impregnating her.

Police said the accused V. Pushparaj of Thiruvennainallur was a relative of the victim. He sexually assaulted her repeatedly on the promise of marrying her.

The crime came to light when the girl and her mother went to a government hospital for a check-up, and she was found to be two months pregnant.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, the police arrested Pushparaj. A case was booked against him under Sections 5 (i) 5 (ii) and 6 of the POCSO Act. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.