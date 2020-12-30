Puducherry

Cab driver arrested under POCSO Act

The Villupuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old cab driver under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and impregnating her.

Police said the accused V. Pushparaj of Thiruvennainallur was a relative of the victim. He sexually assaulted her repeatedly on the promise of marrying her.

The crime came to light when the girl and her mother went to a government hospital for a check-up, and she was found to be two months pregnant.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, the police arrested Pushparaj. A case was booked against him under Sections 5 (i) 5 (ii) and 6 of the POCSO Act. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 5:00:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cab-driver-arrested-under-pocso-act/article33449918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY