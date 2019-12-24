CAA protest may play spoilsport for hotel industry

Demand for accommodation during the Christmas-New Year holiday season in the city has shot through the roof even as the Statewide bandh called by the ruling Congress on December 27 to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) casts a shadow on the tourism sector, the Union Territory’s main growth engine.

Though the tourist footfall in the former French outpost has been on the increase over the last few days, with most hotels recording near total occupancy, a consistent trend seen over the last few years, hotel owners are worried that the call for a rally on December 26 followed by the bandh would definitely have its impact on the hospitality industry and allied industries as a whole.

“At present, the tourist inflow to the city is very high. With unrest prevailing in Delhi and North India over the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), tourists are considering Puducherry as a safe place,” Prosper Anand, Treasurer of Pondicherry Hotel Owners Association said.

“But the bandh called on a Friday, a few days ahead of the New Year is likely to have its impact on tourist arrivals,” he said. “As tourists come to know of the bandh, hotels will be faced with a deluge of last-minute cancellations,” he added.

“There are so many allied industries dependent on tourism. We support the government on this issue and will be appealing to the Chief Minister to postpone the bandh call any time after January 2,” Mr. Anand added.

Near-total occupancy

Puducherry attracted 15,31,972 domestic and 1,31,407 foreign tourists in 2017. The figure rose to 16,16,660 domestic tourists and 1,41,133 foreign tourists in 2018. Till October this year, 14,54,994 domestic and 1,39,359 foreign tourists visited the region.

A majority of the hotels have recorded near-total occupancy with rooms booked till January 4, while a few have blocked rooms for their regular corporate clients, an official said.

Mr. Anand pointed out that while around 2,000 rooms were available in hotels in Puducherry, the unorganised players who do unregulated business with around 1,500 rooms were playing spoilsport for the hospitality sector.

A number of private apartments and guest houses have now come up on the East Coast Road, especially on the stretch from the Chunnambar boat house to Thavalakuppam. They have an unfair advantage and are on the same level-playing field as the organised sector and cutting into the revenue. They should also fall in line, he said.

Meanwhile, most of the star category hotels in the city have preferred to keep the Christmas and New Year celebrations low-key and planned in-house parties for guests. Hotel Accord has made arrangements for a gala buffet lunch and dinner on Christmas eve and New Year.

The gala Christmas lunch and dinner on December 24 and December 25 have been priced at ₹ 1,499 and ₹1,799 plus taxes respectively, while the lunch and dinner on December 31 have been priced at ₹ 2,019 and ₹2,020 plus taxes respectively.

The hotel has recorded 95% occupancy till January first week, said G. Velmurugan, Sales Manager, Hotel Accord.

A Christmas tree made entirely from recycled waste greets guests at Maison Perumal.

Like most other properties, room occupancy is full from Xmas time through New year at Maison Perumal and its twin heritage property, the Palai De Mahe.

“Bookings were done two to three months in advance, even 6 months ahead in a few cases. But, we are continuing to get a lot of last-minute enquiries,” said Sam John, hotel manager of the CHG Earth Experience property.

Eco-friendly ways

The hotel, a showpiece of Tamil-Franco architecture and formerly an over 130 year-old Chettiar mansion, promotes eco-friendly ways and offers robust local content in the cultural fare for guests during the holidays leading up to the New Year.

Not just the Christmas tree — made out of plastic water bottles — but the decor is also carved out of discarded magazines and newspapers by hotel staff.

At the Palais De Mahe, the X mas tree and the decor have been made out of old toilet rolls, paper cups and old wedding cards.

The Storytellers Bar at The Promenade Hotel has lined up a hodgepodge of attractions, from music to eclectic menu, starting on Christmas eve.

‘Drink up grinches’ bash, carol singing and buffets at live counters and a Christmas eve dinner are slated for Tuesday and a kids’ carnival with Santa, brunch and music by the band H2O at the Blueline and a la carte dinner ‘Christmas By The Bay’ are planned on festival day at the hotel.