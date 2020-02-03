Business hit at Uzhavar Santhai as workers begin indefinite stir

Hundreds of residents who thronged the Uzhavar Santhai on Monday had to return disappointed as workers began their indefinite strike demanding immediate payment of salary.

Nearly 165 workers attached to the Pondicherry Marketing Committee, who facilitate sale of agricultural produce in the market, were reportedly not paid salaries for the last 14 months.

They closed the gates of Uzhavar Santhai at Lawspet, prompting angry reaction from public and farmers. Protesting against the workers’ decision to close the gates, farmers dumped their produce on the road near the market.

They took back the produce only after the police intervened.

Other markets closed

The markets near the Old Bus Stand, Ariankuppam and selling centres for rice and other grains at Thattanchavady, Kunichanpet, Madagadipet, Maducarai and Kariampathoor remained shut throughout the day.

AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam said talks were being held with officials of Agriculture department to arrive at an early solution.