All buses will operate from the AFT ground on Cuddalore Road from Sunday due to construction work at the Rajiv Gandhi Bus terminal on Marimalai Adigal Salai.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on both sides of Cuddalore Road from Venkatasubba Reddiyar Statue to Mudaliarpet Railway gate in order to allow free movement of buses in the route. The government has decided to reconstruct the bus terminal at around ₹15 crore under the Smart Cities Mission.

