Bus services disrupted
Bus services of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation were disrupted on Monday following a strike call given by the PRTC employees demanding payment of bonus.
Employees affiliated to various trade unions attached to PRTC have been demanding payment of bonus for the last two years. The employees withdrew the strike by evening after the management assured them that their grievance would be redressed at the earliest.
