Bureaucrats should adhere to law and objectivity, says Lieutenant Governor

21 December 2020 00:24 IST

Virtual 3-day training workshop held

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday urged the bureaucracy to adhere to the principles of law and objectivity while dealing with government files.

In a virtual valedictory address at the three-day training workshop on “Manual of Office Procedures, Record Management, Right to Information Act (RTI) 2005” conducted by the Town and Country Department and Puducherry Planning Authority, Ms. Bedi said, “The intent of the dealing hand in disposal of file is most vital. It should be based on principles of rule of law and objectivity.”

She wanted the learnings from the training programme to be translated into realms of work by ensuring that every file is put up after holistic examination meeting the requirement of law and established procedures.

The basic and essential practices of ensuring all relevant documents are made part of the files and leaving adequate spacing for higher authorities to record their observations / decisions ought to be followed. The Departments should implement the practice of declaring the weekly disposal of files as part of transparency and responsive administration, Ms. Bedi said.

The Lt. Governor also wanted the participants to explore options of self learning through online mode. The training programme consisting of senior and mid level officers should be re-oriented to be more of discussions and experience sharing.

Interactive workshops

She also urged the Secretaries to conduct such an interactive workshops so that all departments get this required kind of peer learning which will go a long way in improving decision making process and quality of administration.

The workshop was attended by 65 officials from TCPD, PPA, PSCB, PHB, AD Welfare and Transport Department.

S.K. Dasgupta, former Director, Department of Personnel and Training led the sessions. K. Mahesh, Secretary (Town & Country Planning) also addressed the participants.