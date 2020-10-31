Bulk testing to be carried out at industrial sites

Measure to check spread of infection in industrial environments

The Health Department will carry out the second round of bulk testing at industrial sites as part of increasing RT-PCR tests for COVID-19.

The first phase of testing of employees working in industries operating in Puducherry had been carried out by the officials of the Department of Industries and Mobile Testing Team, Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

District Collector T. Arun issued an order stating that in line with the Government of India mandate to increase the testing for COVID-19, it has been decided to perform a second round of testing in government institutions / industrial establishments as a measure to keep continued check on the spread of COVID-19 infection in industrial work environments.

According to the order, the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Labour Department, is to provide roster of factories to be visited along with the schedule. The Labour Department shall intimate the visit to the factories concerned and arrange for one Data Entry Operator for making entries, seating and other arrangements to the team.

The Inspector of Factories and Medical Officer (Labour Department) shall co-ordinate with the Health Department Team. The Registrar, Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Puducherry shall form six teams with a supervisor each to visit the industries and other institutions as per the daily roster.