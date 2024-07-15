Budget to be presented end of this month, says Lt Governor/with pic

The Union Territory’s annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented by end of this month in the Puducherry Assembly, Lieutenant Governor C. P Radhakrishnan said on Monday.

“We are expecting the approval [from the Ministry of Home Affairs] for presentation of the budget in one or two days. Within end of this month, the budget will be presented,” he said, while interacting with the reporters on the sidelines of birth anniversary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj in Puducherry.

The efforts of the government should be to complete the pending projects. Unfinished projects should be completed and utilised for public good, he opined.

To a question on the demand for additional funds from Centre, the Lt. Governor said there was no second opinion on the need for more resources but the primary task before the government was to utilise the entire budgeted amount. The primary task before the government was to spend all the money allocated in the budget, he added.

Replying to a question on the delay in the allocation of portfolios for AINRC MLA P. R. N Thirumurugan, who was inducted into ministry, the Lt. Governor said the file has not come to Raj Nivas. “I hope the Chief Minister will allocate the portfolios soon,” he added.

Mr. Thirumurugan was inducted into the ministry in March following the vacancy created by the exit of S. Chandira Priyanka from the cabinet in October, last year.