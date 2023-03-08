ADVERTISEMENT

Budget session of the Assembly to commence today

March 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Once the clearance comes, the Cabinet will meet to approve the Budget speech before going for the print. The outline for the draft of the Budget speech is ready, says a ruling party member

The Hindu Bureau

The Lt. Governor will address the Assembly at around 9. 45 a.m. shortly after convening of the house. The Business Advisory Committee will meet to decide on the schedule and agenda for the Budget session.

The Budget session of the 15th Legislative Assembly will commence with the customary address of the Lieutenant Governor on Thursday.

The Lt. Governor will address the Assembly at around 9. 45 a.m. shortly after convening of the house. The Business Advisory Committee will meet to decide on the schedule and agenda for the Budget session.

However, as per information given by Speaker R. Selvam at a press conference last month, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will present a full Budget on March 13. In January, the Puducherry Planning Board had fixed an outlay of ₹11,600 crore for the next financial year.

“We are awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The government is expecting necessary clearance from the MHA in a day. Once the clearance comes, the Cabinet will meet to approve the Budget speech before going for the print. The outline for the draft of the Budget speech is ready,” said a ruling party member said.

Sources in the government said the session would last till the end of this month and there would be several key announcements.

Meanwhile, Opposition DMK and Congress have decided to raise lack of commitment from the part of the government to fulfil election promises. They are expected to raise the issue of delay in opening ration shops, distribution of school uniforms and steps to revive textile mills.

