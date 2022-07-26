Budget session of Puducherry Assembly to commence with L-G address on August 10

The budget session of the Legislative Assembly will commence on August 10 with the customary address of the Lieutenant Governor.

Announcing the beginning of the third session of the 15 th Legislative Assembly, Speaker R. Selvam said following the Lt Governor’s address, the Business Advisory Committee would meet the same day to decide on the day to present the annual budget.

The Planning Board of the Union Territory had met under the Chairmanship of the Lt Governor on July 6 to fix the daft of the outlay for the fiscal 2022-23 at ₹ 11,000 crore. The outlay had been forwarded to the Union Government for approval.

“We are hoping to get approval for the outlay fixed by the Planning Board. The Chief Minister has also written separate letters to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister much before the outlay was fixed highlighting the huge revenue shortfall. We anticipate a revenue shortfall of about ₹ 1,700 crore after Centre’s decision to wind up the GST compensation. Unless there is going to be Central assistance, it will be difficult to bridge the revenue gap,” said an official.

The All India N. R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government had presented a vote on account of ₹3,613 crore in March to meet the expenditure needs of the administration for the first five months of the current financial year. A full Budget has to be presented in the Assembly before the end of August to meet the expenditure requirements for the months after August during this fiscal.

The outlay for the last financial year was ₹9,924.41 crore and considering the capital expenditure requirement, this year’s budgetary size has been projected to be around ₹ 11,000 crore, the official said.

New Assembly complex

Mr. Selvam told The Hindu that Enarch Consultants has been selected as the consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report and Architectural design for the new Assembly complex. The consultant was expected to submit their report by the end of this month, he added. The firm was selected from two other firms, he added.

The administration planned to construct a new Assembly-cum-administrative complex with a built-up area of 6 lakh sq. ft. in 15 acres of land under the government possession at Thattanchavady. The new complex will have two five-storey buildings, one to house the Legislative Assembly and the other the Secretariat, said a PWD official.