Budget clearance expected this week, says Puducherry Chief Minister

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday expressed confidence in getting the Centre’s approval for the budget estimate prepared by the territorial administration in a day or two.
“The Union Finance Ministry has approved the estimate and forwarded the file to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs three days ago. We are expecting the nod from the MHA in a day or two. The budget will be presented immediately after that,” he told The Hindu.
Given the restrictions in place, the Chief Minister said the budget session of the Assembly will be very short. The Assembly passed a vote on account of ₹2,042 crore on March 30 for a period of three months.
“The expenditure sanction given by the house was till June 30. So, the budget has to be presented at the earliest,” he said.
The Chief Minister said an order will be issued soon announcing the timing of essential and non-essential shops. The government has permitted shops to function till 8 p. m, starting July 3.
Mr. Narayanasamy said there will not be any relaxation on vehicle checks at the border. “The relaxation on shop timing should not be misused by people. Without the cooperation of the public the government cannot control the spread of novel coronavirus. People should wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash their hands at regular intervals,” the Chief Minister said.
