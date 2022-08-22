Budget a futile exercise, says Opposition leader

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva on Monday said the government has done a futile exercise in presenting a Budget after five months of the beginning of the financial year.

Talking to reporters at the Assembly, he said the Puducherry Planning Board had fixed an outlay of ₹11,000 crore for 2022-23. But the Chief Minister has presented an outlay of ₹10,696 crore in the Assembly. Moreover, its five months since the current financial year began. The monsoon is around the corner and no infrastructure work could be taken up before the rains, he said.

“The reduced outlay means the Centre has not allocated funds sought by the territorial administration. Already five months of the current fiscal has gone without implementation of any major schemes. Now, only seven months are left and the government will not be able to implement programmes before the end of the fiscal. So, the Budget exercise is a futile one,” Mr. Siva said.