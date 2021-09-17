Buddha Garden opened to public

Namassivayam distributes compensation to children who lost parents to COVID

Education Minister A. Namassivayam opened a Buddha Garden at the Tagore Government Arts and Science College on Friday as part of the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The garden was opened as part of the ongoing “Green Puducherry” initiative and forms part of a series of measures undertaken by the college to develop a lush green campus on 13 acres of elevated land.

MLAs PML Kalyanasundaram and John Kumar, Education Secretary Ashok Kumar, Higher Education Director P.T. Rudra Goud and college principal Sasi Kanta Dash participated in the programme.

Mr. Namassivayam distributed compensation to students who lost their parents during the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers, including Ministers and MLAs, fanned across the 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory to organise various events to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party workers mobilised people for COVID-19 vaccination, planted trees and participated in various welfare activities.