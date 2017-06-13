BSNL Puducherry will conduct special sales/booking camps across its telephone exchanges on Thursday. The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer special tariff vouchers for new data and voice usage packages. Customers can get mobile SIMs, book new landline or broadband connection or apply for change of tariff plan. A promotional broadband plan and landline offer is also being introduced, a BSNL press note said. Customers need to bring address proof (Aadhaar) and ID proof (voter id) to avail of the facilities.
BSNL’s special booking camps
