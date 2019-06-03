BSNL to stop issuing hard copy of bills

BSNL will stop sending out hard copy of bills for telephone/broadband/Bharat fibre services from this month.
The measure is part of a ‘go green’ initiative, a pressnote said. Instead, a text message with the link to download the bill along with all particulars will be sent to registered mobile numbers as well as registered e-mail id of customers. BSNL Puducherry has asked customers to register their mobile number/mail id to contact the Accounts Officer (CSC), Rangapillai Street, for the purpose. They can send a text message to 9442253733 in the format LLBill <Space><STD Code-Telephone Number> <Space><Mail Id>. Those opting to get bill by e-mail will be allowed a discount of ₹10 per bill subject to a maximum of ₹100. Broadband/Bharat fibre customers can also download their bills from www.selfcare.bsnl.co.in
