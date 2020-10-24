BSNL gives 500 fibre connections in a week

Validity of vouchers extended

BSNL Puducherry on Friday said it had issued 500 fibre broadband connections within a week, its highest yet in a seven-day span.

To mark the occasion, V. Jegadeesan, chief general manager, BSNL, Tamil Nadu circle, activated the 500th fibre broadband connection in the presence of Jayakumar Jayavelu, general manager of Telecom, Puducherry.

According to a press note, as part of its fibre-to-home push, BSNL has launched the BookMyFiber portal where customers can make a new connection request online by visiting website https://bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in and just select the home location on the map.

Customers can book their request for Bharat Fiber connections through My BSNL App too.

Besides, as part of the ongoing festival season, BSNL has extended the validity of various PV/STVs till October 30.