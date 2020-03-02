BSNL employees take out vehicle rally across city

PUDUCHERRY

02 March 2020 00:36 IST

Promotional campaign spans entire range of offerings

Serving and former employees of BSNL Puducherry took out a vehicle rally across the city to promote various offers across bouquet of services.

Jayakumar Jayavelu, BSNL general manager, flagged off the rally in front of the BSNL office on Rangapillai street.

The promotional campaign spanned the entire range of offerings from landline and mobile to broadband and fibre-to-home high-speed internet.

The rally passed through Bussy Street, New Bus Stand, Lenin Street, Kamarajar Salai and JN Street before concluding at its starting line.

Apart from announcements about the schemes, the rally also saw participants distribute pamphlets to the public.