BSNL employees take out vehicle rally across city

Serving and former employees of BSNL Puducherry took out a vehicle rally across the city to promote various offers across bouquet of services.
Jayakumar Jayavelu, BSNL general manager, flagged off the rally in front of the BSNL office on Rangapillai street.
The promotional campaign spanned the entire range of offerings from landline and mobile to broadband and fibre-to-home high-speed internet.
The rally passed through Bussy Street, New Bus Stand, Lenin Street, Kamarajar Salai and JN Street before concluding at its starting line.
Apart from announcements about the schemes, the rally also saw participants distribute pamphlets to the public.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.