Puducherry

BSNL employees take out vehicle rally across city

Promotional campaign spans entire range of offerings

Serving and former employees of BSNL Puducherry took out a vehicle rally across the city to promote various offers across bouquet of services.

Jayakumar Jayavelu, BSNL general manager, flagged off the rally in front of the BSNL office on Rangapillai street.

The promotional campaign spanned the entire range of offerings from landline and mobile to broadband and fibre-to-home high-speed internet.

The rally passed through Bussy Street, New Bus Stand, Lenin Street, Kamarajar Salai and JN Street before concluding at its starting line.

Apart from announcements about the schemes, the rally also saw participants distribute pamphlets to the public.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 12:37:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/bsnl-employees-take-out-vehicle-rally-across-city/article30958919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY