BSc Nursing entrance test in Puducherry on July 14

The written entrance examination for BSc (Nursing) CENTAC government quota seats for 2024 -25 has been scheduled for July 14 at 10 centres in the Union Territory.

A release from G. Sriramulu, Health Director-cum-Controller of Examinations, said the test would be held at six centres in Puducherry, two in Karaikal and one each in Mahe and Yanam. Candidates can download hall tickets from www.centacpuducherry.in/ from July 10.

For any clarification or assistance, candidates can contact 0413-2229355 on all working days between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.