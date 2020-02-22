British photographer opens twin shows

Bengaluru-based British photographer Clare Arni will open her twin shows — ‘Disappearing professions in urban India’ and ‘A people’s history of water’ — at the Centre d’Art, Citadine in Auroville on Saturday. Her works encompass social documentary and cultural heritage.

Clare has lived in India most of her life. Initially an architectural photographer, she later turned to reporting. Her works have been exhibited at international galleries across the globe.

"Disappearing professions in urban India", a project born in 2006, was completed in three years. It is a survey carried out mainly in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru, where traditional trades are vanishing, engulfed by rampant urbanisation and technological advancement.

The second series, "A people’s history of water" displays images taken during thirty years, documenting life on the river Kaveri’s banks, the devotional life along Ganges, and situation in the Sundarbans, a region that is faced with global warming. The show is on till March 14.