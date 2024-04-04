British artist showcases array of works in Auroville expo

April 04, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

British artist David Blamey is showcasing a diverse array of works at an exhibition that is under way at the Centre d’Art, Citadines, Auroville.

‘The Long Now’ features drawings, painting objects, book objects, sculpture and installation that the artist completed during a two-month residency in Auroville.

According to the artist, the creations were a “direct response to the situation that I found myself in upon arrival, this body of new work was made in Auroville between February and March 2024”.

The painting objects, installation, sculptures, drawings and fabric assemblages displayed here sit consciously in the margins between art history, everyday reality and the transformative moments that one experiences as an alien observer in someone else’s world, he says.

“On reflection, Auroville has revealed itself gradually to me as a unique crucible for otherworldly focus and aspiration set within a broader context of real world necessity and challenge” Mr. Blamey said.

The theme is indicative of a longstanding personal aspiration to live more in the moment and find peace of mind, he added.

The show is on till April 13, Monday to Friday (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

Mr. Blamey, who was selected by the Centre d’Art for the 2023-24 residency programme, lives and works in London and SW France. His work encompasses several activities that overlap to form a multidimensional practice that eludes conventional categorisation. To this end, his projects are positioned consciously within a range of public situations, both inside and beyond the art gallery, the Centre d’Art said.

For over 30 years he has travelled and carried out research in India. In 2006 he was awarded the Arts Council of England’s Prayog International Artist Fellowship and in 2017 his film ‘Rice’ was selected for the Mumbai International Film Festival before being screened worldwide at different venues; winning best world film at the Rome Agri Culture film Festival (2019) and best no-dialogue film at the Prague International Film Festival (2024).