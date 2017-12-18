Bringing the everyday woman to life through art

The Legend of Creative Women, an exhibition of paintings by Kerala-born, Puducherry-based artist Prasanna Gresillon opened at the Lycee Francais International School here recently. The exhibition was organised by Atelier Art Gallery and Lycee Francais.

Around 42 paintings, including acrylic on canvass, charcoal and water colour are being showcased at the exhibition. Having trained in art at Ecole de lárt plastique in Paris, Ms. Gressilon began exhibiting her works after she received critical appreciation for painting appropriately ‘feminine’ subjects.

She likes it simple

The paintings on canvases are filled with moments of life, including snapshots of everyday life such as portraits of family, children, or friends and landscapes of the garden or courtyard. Her work, mostly acrylic and pastel, revolve around women’s issues and their multiple roles.

“Most of the paintings are women-oriented. I like to paint the everyday life and simple characters — such as women and their dreams, solitude and lost love. I like to paint simple things rather than the heaviness of unknown characters. The paintings reflect my life and thoughts, lifestyle, ideology and has indirectly contributed to society, Ms. Gressilon said.

She has made the paintings using acrylic and charcoal and has a number of exhibits all over the world. The paintings portray women’s naivety and spirituality.

She opened her own studio Atelier Art Gallery in 2009 on the concept of artist in residence. “I have renovated an old house with murals and other elements. The Atelier presents work of eminent artists from all over the world,” Ms. Gressilon says.