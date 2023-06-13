Bringing down BJP govt. at Centre is the need of the hour: CPI leader 

June 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana on Tuesday said bringing down the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre was the need of the hour “to save the secular and democratic values” of the country.

Addressing the party’s month-long campaign “Dethrone Modi Government Save India” in Puducherry, he charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with attacking the democratic and federal systems in the country and usurping the rights of the State governments.

Mr. Narayana said the Union government had failed to deliver on its promises. The Centre had money to give subsidies to businessmen who were close to Mr. Modi but it was unable to contain the prices of LPG. The price of LPG had shot up from ₹410 to ₹1,210 while fuel prices had also increased manifold, he said.

Mr. Narayana accused the Centre of ‘misusing’ governor’s posts by choosing to fill them with loyalists. The country is at the crossroads and this government is not honouring the verdict of the Supreme Court. “Governors are appointed by the President. They are not elected by the people and they should not concentrate on political activities,” he added.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Leader of Opposition R. Siva and representatives of the CPI and CPI (M) participated.