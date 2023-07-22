ADVERTISEMENT

Bring Manipur under President’s rule, says former MP

July 22, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

P. Kannan condemns the parading of naked women in the State, cuts ties with the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the parading of naked women in Manipur, former Member of Parliament P. Kannan on Saturday said he no longer wish to enjoy any connection with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a statement, he said the barbaric act against women had to be condemned. The incident cannot be compared with any other crime against woman. “No body in the State (Manipur) or Central governments can hold their head high because of the incident. They should accept the mistake and bring Manipur under President’s rule. I can’t find the words to condemn this cruelty against the women. I officially declare that I have no connection or contact with the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Kannan for sometime was considered a supporter of the BJP after he heaped praise on the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the Assembly elections, BJP Central leaders had also called on Mr. Kannan.

