Bring court employees under control of Puducherry government: CPI

May 19, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Puducherry administration to accord judicial employees the status of government employees.

Party Puducherry unit secretary A. M. Saleem, in a statement, said that employees working in the courts were earlier under the control of Puducherry government. Now they have been brought under the administrative control of the Madras High Court.

The employees used to enjoy the benefits of government employees, including considerations for promotion when they were under the control of the U.T. administration, he said, but now are facing difficulties in service matters. They are not able to get their promotions and child care leave, he alleged. Employees are subjected to work for years together at the same place, as against the general norm of transfer every three years, he said.

The party also urged the government not to engage employees above 50 years of age as bench clerks in courts, and also to permit the Puducherry Judicial Employees Association to function along with the Federation of Pondicherry Government Employees Association.