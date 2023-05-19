ADVERTISEMENT

Bring court employees under control of Puducherry government: CPI

May 19, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The party said ever since Puducherry court employees were brought under the administrative control of the Madras High Court, they have been facing difficulties with promotions, child care leave and other issues

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Puducherry administration to accord judicial employees the status of government employees. 

Party Puducherry unit secretary A. M. Saleem, in a statement, said that employees working in the courts were earlier under the control of Puducherry government. Now they have been brought under the administrative control of the Madras High Court. 

The employees used to enjoy the benefits of government employees, including considerations for promotion when they were under the control of the U.T. administration, he said, but now are facing difficulties in service matters.  They are not able to get their promotions and child care leave, he alleged. Employees are subjected to work for years together at the same place, as against the general norm of transfer every three years, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The party also urged the government not to engage employees above 50 years of age as bench clerks in courts, and also to permit the Puducherry Judicial Employees Association to function along with the Federation of Pondicherry Government Employees Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US