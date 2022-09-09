‘Bring 50% seats in private medical colleges under govt. quota’

AIADMK also demands quota for government school students in the admission to medical courses

The AIADMK has urged Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and bring 50% of the seats at private medical colleges in the Union Territory under the government quota.

The administration should bring in legislation to get 50% of the seats under the government quota and fix the fees at private medical colleges on a par with the Government Medical College, AIADMK secretary (East) A. Anbalagan said at a press conference here.

Strict guidelines

The Central government has issued strict guidelines for fixing the fees at private medical colleges, and the Lt. Governor is responsible for ensuring their full implementation, he said. Mr. Anbalagan urged the government to bring in legislation to provide government school students with a quota in the admission to private medical colleges.

Only a small section government school students were going to medical colleges, he said.

Last year, the private medical colleges parted with 305 seats for the government quota. Out of these, 299 seats went to students who studied in private schools, he pointed out.