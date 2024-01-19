Brijendra Kumar Yadav posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Puducherry

January 19, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY :

Brijendra Kumar Yadav has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police of Puducherry. Mr. Yadav after his promotion last year was holding the additional charge of DIGP.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya will hold additional charge of the Traffic Wing. Superintendent of Police, East, Swati Singh has been posted as Commandant of the India Reserve Battalion. She will also hold additional charge of Crime and Intelligence. M.V.N.V Lakshmi Soujanya has been given charge of Superintendent of Police, East, a government order said.

