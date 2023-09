September 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime and Intelligence, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, will hold charge as Deputy Inspector General of Police with immediate effect. The new responsibility will be in addition to the charges already held by him, an official communication here said.

Mr. Yadav belongs to the 2010 batch of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. He joined Puducherry police in June.

