Bridging the gap between industry and academia

School of Management, CII ink MoU

The School of Management, Pondicherry University, and CII, Puducherry, have inked an MoU to bridge the gap between industry requirements and technical education and forge closer engagement between industry and academia.

B. Chithra, registrar i/c, and M. Kalaiichelvan, chairman, CII, Puducherry, signed the MoU in the presence of Gurmeet Singh, vice-chancellor; K. Chandrasekara Rao, dean, School of Management; Y. Venkata Rao, faculty; and CII representatives. As many as eight potential areas such as curriculum design, industrial visits, student internships, skill development, guest lectures, faculty development and strengthening incubation centres to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among students, were identified.

The objective is to bridge the widening gap between industry requirements and technical education, and provide solutions that make technical institutes aligned with industry needs and make management graduates industry compliant.

