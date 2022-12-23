Bridge project to ease traffic congestion on Kamaraj Salai remains incomplete 

December 23, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Crossing the stretch from Balaji Theatre to Raja Theatre junction on Kamaraj Salai has become an increasingly difficult task due to heavy vehicular movement, particularly in the evening on weekends, as a major infrastructure project that was planned to ease traffic congestion in area has remained incomplete for over three years.

Vehicles drive bumper-to-bumper on the stretch on weekends due to heavy inflow of tourists. Coupled with high volume of moving vehicles, two-wheelers parked on the stretch make driving a nightmarish experience. Residents are now demanding speedy completion of the road over bridge over Uppar drain, planned around 15 years ago, to connect Kamaraj Salai and Marimalai Adigal Salai. In 2006, the government gave its approval to construct a bridge over the Uppar drain to regulate traffic.

Work on the bridge, which would connect Kamaraj Salai from Balaji theatre junction to Newtone theatre on Marimalaiadigal Salai, was expected to be completed by 2017-18. Although work commenced in 2016, only 85% of the work has been completed. The project came to a standstill three years ago with the contractor suspending all civil works due to payment issues. For completing the work, the contractor has to lay the bridge for about 50 metres on Balaji theatre and Newtone theatre sides.

“It is the first-of-its-kind road over bridge in the town, planned to ease traffic congestion. If the bridge was ready now, as planned, the traffic problem near Jayaram hotel will not have been there. It is a nightmare to travel on the stretch. The half-completed bridge remains a waste of expenditure,” Sathyapal, a resident of Saram, said.

The non-completion of the bridge recently came up for discussion at the meeting of the Assembly Assurance Committee. Raising the issue at the meeting, local legislator Nehru, alias Kuppusamy, said the completion of the bridge would have solved traffic snarls on Kamaraj Salai to a great extent. “It is also a wastage of expenditure. The government should take up the work on a priority basis,” he said.

According a senior official, the government had already started negotiations with the same contractor to renew the stalled work. “We are re-working the estimate and negotiating with the contractor. We are expecting an early solution to the cost escalation factor, and making payment to the contractor. The government is keen to restart the work by early next year so that the project could take off before the next monsoon.”