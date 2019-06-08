Bridge across Bangaru channel inaugurated

The new bridge across the Bangaru channel in Karaiyamputhur was recently inaugurated by Nettapakkam MLA V. Vizeaveny.
According to a release, the infrastructural facility was established at a cost of ₹1.07 crore. Of this, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) provided ₹83.57 lakh while ₹23.49 lakh was set aside by the Puducherry Government.
The foundation stone for the bridge was laid on January 28, 2016 and the bridge was completed on May 25, 2019.
Public Works Department officials said the bridge would benefit over 1 lakh people from Bahour, Soriyankuppam, Irulsandhai, Kaduvanur, Chinna Karaiyamputhur, Panayadikuppam, Manamedu, Pandasolanallur, Sornavur and surrounding villages. Secretary of Public Works Department Devesh Singh was present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor