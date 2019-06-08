Bridge across Bangaru channel inaugurated

The new bridge across the Bangaru channel in Karaiyamputhur was recently inaugurated by Nettapakkam MLA V. Vizeaveny.

According to a release, the infrastructural facility was established at a cost of ₹1.07 crore. Of this, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) provided ₹83.57 lakh while ₹23.49 lakh was set aside by the Puducherry Government.

The foundation stone for the bridge was laid on January 28, 2016 and the bridge was completed on May 25, 2019.

Public Works Department officials said the bridge would benefit over 1 lakh people from Bahour, Soriyankuppam, Irulsandhai, Kaduvanur, Chinna Karaiyamputhur, Panayadikuppam, Manamedu, Pandasolanallur, Sornavur and surrounding villages. Secretary of Public Works Department Devesh Singh was present.