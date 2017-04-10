Breaking the silence on depression

The Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, Jipmer, celebrated World Health Day-2017, on the theme “Depression – Let’s Talk” with various programmes.

According to the department, it is estimated that one in 20 persons suffer from depression at some point of time in their life. Depression is more common among post-partum mothers, adolescents and elderly population.

The programmes held at the Jipmer Institute Urban Health Centre (JIUHC) aimed to raise health awareness among the public through health education sessions and competitions.

An interactive programme on “Conversation between doctors and public” was led by doctors from departments of Psychiatry and Preventive and Social Medicine. The experts discussed the common mental health problems and how to identify the symptoms of various mental disorders.

Members of the public clarified their doubts on mental illness and its ill effects, especially adolescents who suffer from wide range of mental illness like depression, anxiety, tobacco and alcohol abuse and suicidal ideation.

Competitions held

Rangoli, art and essay competition were also organised at the NKC Government HSS, Kurusikuppam.

Awareness sessions on “Depression during postpartum period, reasons, how to cope with it?” were held.

Jipmer’s College of Nursing also observed World Health Day with various programmes.

Dr. M. J. Kumari, Principal (Ag.), College of Nursing, Jipmer, Dr. R.P. Swaminathan, Dean (Academic), Dr. J. Balachander, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ravi Philip Rajkumar, Additional Professor, Department of Psychiatry, and R. S. Ramesh, Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, participated.

Students of B.Sc. Nursing presented a skit on depression and a villupattu performance. A poster competition, a quiz competition and yoga demonstration by Dr. Navasakthi from ACYTER, Jipmer were also held. A movie on depression was screened and a lecture under the auspices of SNEHA Suicide Prevention Centre, Chennai were other highlights.