Breakfast scheme in Puducherry government schools from Thursday

10 November 2020 13:39 IST

To begin with, food will be distributed among high school students now visiting their schools for academic guidance, and the scheme will be expanded once full academic activity resumes, officials said

The Union Territory will launch a breakfast scheme in government schools on Thursday.

“Earlier we were planning to launch the programme on November 14 (Children’s Day) but later decided to advance the inaugural as people will be busy with Deepavali celebrations,” Director of School Education T. Rudra Goud told The Hindu.

The government has tentatively included idli, pongal and kitchdi on the menu, and to begin with, food will be distributed among high school students now visiting their schools to clear academic doubts, he said, adding that once normalcy returned, the scheme would be expanded.

The government had allowed students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions studying in classes 9 to 12 in all schools to visit their institutes on a voluntary basis for guidance from their teachers and to get doubts clarified. Around 8,000 students visit government schools, Mr. Goud said.

Once restrictions to contain COVID-19 are lifted and full academic activity resumes, around 80,000 students would benefit from the breakfast scheme. The government has set aside ₹6 crore as an additional amount in the current fiscal to implement the breakfast scheme. The amount is in addition to ₹8 to ₹9 crore earmarked for providing milk to students at government schools.

The scheme has been named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy will inaugurate the scheme at Jeevandam Government Higher Secondary School. DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member R. S. Bharathi, Education Minister R. Kamalakannan and other Ministers will attend the function.