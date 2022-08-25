Puducherry

Brahmotsavam at Manakula Vinayagar temple from Aug. 31

The 62nd annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple in Puducherry would be conducted from August 31 to September 23. According to a press release, elaborate arrangements had been made for devotees from Puducherry and those coming from other States to attend the event.


