Brahmotsavam at Manakula Vinayagar temple from Aug. 31
The 62nd annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple in Puducherry would be conducted from August 31 to September 23. According to a press release, elaborate arrangements had been made for devotees from Puducherry and those coming from other States to attend the event.
