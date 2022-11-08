Boy drowns in pit dug for road widening work in Vriddhachalam

Residents of the locality and relatives of the boy resort to a road blockade on the Vriddhachalam-Managalampettai Road blaming the contractor for the boy’s death

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
November 08, 2022 20:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An 11-year-old boy drowned after he fell into a 10-foot-deep pit filled with rainwater at the Vijayamanagaram bus stop near Vriddhachalam on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as J. Vinoth Kumar, of Puthuvilankulam in Vijayamanagaram.

The police said the incident occurred around 3.30 p.m. The pit was dug for widening the road from Vriddhachalam to Ulundurpettai as part of the Chennai-Kanniyakumari industrial corridor project. The work was under way and the contractor had dug a pit at the Vijayamanagaram bus stop which was filled with water following the recent rains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Vinoth Kumar went near the pit accidentally and slipped into it and drowned. Residents informed his parents, retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for autopsy. On information, irate locals and relatives of the boy resorted to a road blockade on the Vriddhachalam-Managalampettai Road blaming the contractor for failing to close the pit properly.

Police personnel pacified them following which they withdrew their protest. A case has been registered.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app