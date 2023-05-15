ADVERTISEMENT

Bootleggers to be arrested under Goondas Act, says Puducherry Deputy Collector

May 15, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The move follows the hooch tragedy that led to six deaths in neighbouring Villupuram district on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

Following Sunday’s liquor tragedy that unfolded in neighbouring Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, the Puducherry district administration ordered a combing operation in isolated places surrounding the villages of Karasur and Sedarapet on Monday morning.

The Excise Department has decided to step up its vigil in areas bordering T.N., following the deaths of the six persons from Ekkiyarkuppam, near Marakkanam in Villupuram district.

According to Deputy Collector (Excise) T. Sudhakar, a team led by P. Silambarasan, Tahsildar, Excise conducted searches in several places after reports emerged that bordering villages are used to prepare spurious liquor and for the smuggling of rectified spirit.

“We did not detect any unusual activity during the combing operation on Monday. Action will be initiated against bootleggers under the Goondas Act after getting due approval from the District Collector. Special squads will monitor border areas to prevent the illegal trade of liquor,” he said.

Over the past three months, the Excise Department has arrested 18 persons and 433 cases of spurious liquor bottles were seized. The department has also seized 1,425 litres of rectified spirit, he added.

Related Topics

Puducherry / police

