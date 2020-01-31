Puducherry

Bootlegger detained

more-in

Collector V. Anbuselvan on Wednesday ordered detention of a bootlegger under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Goondas and Video Pirates Act.

The accused, S. Jaya, 45, of Vilangapattu, has several cases of smuggling illicit liquor pending against her, police sources said. The Prohibition Enforcement Wing registered a case and remanded her in judicial custody.

The Collector ordered her detention under the Bootleggers Act on a request from Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav. The orders were served on Jaya in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
crime
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 12:50:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/bootlegger-detained/article30696471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY