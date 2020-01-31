Bootlegger detained

Collector V. Anbuselvan on Wednesday ordered detention of a bootlegger under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Goondas and Video Pirates Act.

The accused, S. Jaya, 45, of Vilangapattu, has several cases of smuggling illicit liquor pending against her, police sources said. The Prohibition Enforcement Wing registered a case and remanded her in judicial custody.

The Collector ordered her detention under the Bootleggers Act on a request from Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav. The orders were served on Jaya in the Cuddalore Central Prison.