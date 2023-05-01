Bootlegger detained under Goondas Act

May 01, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Villupuram Collector C. Palani has ordered the detention of an alleged bootlegger under the Goondas Act.

According to the police, Saranraj alias Kidankalan, 40, of Roshanai near Tindivanam, had several cases of smuggling of arrack filed against him.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing arrested him recently. The Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act on a request from Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

