Book released

A book, Anthropology And Sports, written by Ajeet Jaiswal, who is part of the Department of Anthropology, Pondicherry University, was released here recently.

The book was released jointly by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University. The book stresses on the need to acquire anthropological knowledge.

