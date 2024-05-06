ADVERTISEMENT

Book on governance and leadership in medical education institutions launched

May 06, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Romanian Ambassador to India Daniela-Mariana Sezonov Tane and others at the launch of the book brought out by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A book on governance and leadership in medical education institutions brought out by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) was launched at a function held recently at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM University, Hyderabad, launched the book, “‘Effective Leadership and Governance in Medical Institution of Higher Education (published by Elsevier) by handing over the first copy to K.R. Sethuraman, former SBV Vice-Chancellor.

The Ambassador of Romania to India, Daniela – Mariana Sezonov Tane, who was the chief guest, unveiled a plaque in the presence of Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice-Chancellor, and other dignitaries.

According to a press note, the book has been co-authored by a host of experts and edited by Asha Suresh Babu, General Manager (Administration), SBV and Balanehru Subramanian, Principal, School of Biomedical Sciences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The book targets an audience comprising of management students, teachers, managers, and administrative staff engaged in the resourceful management of higher education, especially at the level of a tertiary health care higher educational institution. This book can also be a good reference for any aspiring educational institution. The principles discussed can also be essentially applied to organisations striving to achieve quality and competency, the note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US