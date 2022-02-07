Book on environmental and occupational health released

It has been authored by a faculty of Pondicherry University

A new book by Ajeet Jaiswal, assistant professor, Department of Anthropology, Pondicherry University, tackles a range of environmental and occupational health issues, their impact on the well-being of humans and their management.

The book was recently launched by Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, and Rajeev Jain, director, Culture and Cultural Relations.

The book, Environmental Health and Occupational Health, which is comprehensive in its approach and written in easy-to-understand language, can be of immense use to students, professors, and researchers alike. This is the 11th title authored by Mr. Jaiswal, who after availing a long-term extraordinary leave, now serves as an associate professor, Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur.

Mr. Jaiswal, who has to his credit several published papers in reputed journals and has served on the editorial board of international and national research journals, has prepared more than 45 modules for the Indira Gandhi National Open University and PG e-Pathshala