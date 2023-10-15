ADVERTISEMENT

Book on ancient maritime trade launched at PU seminar

October 15, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing a seminar on the “tantra” philosophy at Pondicherry University recently.

The Department of History, School of Social Sciences and International Studies, Pondicherry University recently hosted a five-day seminar on “Tantric Religion: Philosophy, Literature, Cult, Art, History and Continuities”.

The event was held in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Regional Centre Pondicherry and Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi. More than 60 distinguished scholars from all over India participated in the international seminar.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is Chief Rector of Pondicherry University, released a book, “Guilds, Monarchs & Markets: Dimensions of Maritime Trade in Peninsular India” edited by N. Chandramouli and unveiled the “Self: Painting” by J. Gopal, Regional Director, IGNCA, Puducherry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over five days, the seminar delved into defining Tantric elements of various sectarian belief systems and tantrism as a ritual and doctrinal system, a press note said. Scholars discussed diverse sub-themes under the broad category of tantric religion, such as the philosophical evolution of tantrism and tantric literature, development and syncretic philosophy of sufism, art and tantra, different tantric schools and the popular and elite faces of tantric religion.

The academic sessions included special symposiums, on the Tamil Siddhas: Literature, Philosophy, Rituals and Practices (in Tamil) and on Tantra Yoga and Sri Aurobindo’s Yoga.

Sri Aurobindo Ashram organised an art exhibition on tantric art in this connection. Cultural performances including Perini Sivatandavam (Telangana), Bharata Natyam (Puducherry), Theyyam (Kerala) that showcase the cultural manifestation of tantric religion and a study tour to the Chidambaram Temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US