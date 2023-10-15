HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book on ancient maritime trade launched at PU seminar

October 15, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing a seminar on the “tantra” philosophy at Pondicherry University recently.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing a seminar on the “tantra” philosophy at Pondicherry University recently.

The Department of History, School of Social Sciences and International Studies, Pondicherry University recently hosted a five-day seminar on “Tantric Religion: Philosophy, Literature, Cult, Art, History and Continuities”.

The event was held in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Regional Centre Pondicherry and Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi. More than 60 distinguished scholars from all over India participated in the international seminar.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is Chief Rector of Pondicherry University, released a book, “Guilds, Monarchs & Markets: Dimensions of Maritime Trade in Peninsular India” edited by N. Chandramouli and unveiled the “Self: Painting” by J. Gopal, Regional Director, IGNCA, Puducherry.

Over five days, the seminar delved into defining Tantric elements of various sectarian belief systems and tantrism as a ritual and doctrinal system, a press note said. Scholars discussed diverse sub-themes under the broad category of tantric religion, such as the philosophical evolution of tantrism and tantric literature, development and syncretic philosophy of sufism, art and tantra, different tantric schools and the popular and elite faces of tantric religion.

The academic sessions included special symposiums, on the Tamil Siddhas: Literature, Philosophy, Rituals and Practices (in Tamil) and on Tantra Yoga and Sri Aurobindo’s Yoga.

Sri Aurobindo Ashram organised an art exhibition on tantric art in this connection. Cultural performances including Perini Sivatandavam (Telangana), Bharata Natyam (Puducherry), Theyyam (Kerala) that showcase the cultural manifestation of tantric religion and a study tour to the Chidambaram Temple.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.