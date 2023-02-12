ADVERTISEMENT

Book launch and personality development workshop for children held as a part of Pondicherry Heritage Festival

February 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at a book launch held as part of Pondicherry Heritage Festival recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A book launch and personality development workshop for children was organised as part of the Pondicherry Heritage Festival.

The launch of the book “Learning through Nature- A manual for champion students” by Madhusduan Raghunath Damle, was held by the Midam Charitable Trust at Vidhya Niketan School.

Bhawana Badhe, senior professor, Department of Pathology, JIPMER, Madhusudan Damle, managing trustee, Sithara Nair Gerdes, social entrepreneur and founder of Crafts Council of India-Puducherry, and Padma Rani, school principal participated.

Avanti Badhe, trustee conducted a workshop for the children and highlighted the need for preserving nature which is an integral part of heritage. “Learning through Nature” is the reference guide for the free 19 day story workshop organised by the Trust, which teaches school children life transforming principles through the medium of nature, a press note said.

