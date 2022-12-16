Book fair opened

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors taking a look at the titles on the racks at the 26th National Book Fair in Puducherry on Friday.

Visitors taking a look at the titles on the racks at the 26th National Book Fair in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Around one lakh books from 100 odd publishers are exhibited at the 10-day annual book fair, which commenced at Vel Sokkanathan Thirumana Nilayam on Friday.

The 26th edition of the fair hosted by Puducherry Writers Book Society offers 10% discount for books purchased. Bulk purchases made by school and college authorities for their libraries are eligible for a 25% discount.

Book publishers from Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other States have put up their stalls. A separate section has been made available for local writers to exhibit their works. Organisers of the exhibition said books worth ₹70 lakh were sold in the last year’s exhibition. They are expecting to sell books worth ₹90 lakh this year.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the fair.

